Be Prepared! Cute Doggo Spooked by Kids’ Movie

We all get startled sometimes, especially when watching scary movies. Apparently, certain members of the animal kingdom also experience getting spooked during their cinematic experiences.

Footage shared from TikTok captures a small, curly-haired, white canine enjoying the new animated movie “The Lion King.” The motion-picture loving dog is so captivated by the animals on the television that it walks right up to the screen and stands close in front of it, following the movements of the creatures.

When a hyena in the frame leaps forward, the alarmed doggo runs for its life. Looks like this canine knows all about “survival of the fittest.” Someone comfort this adorable pup!