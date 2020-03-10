Be Prepared! Cute Doggo Spooked by Kids’ Movie

Footage shared from TikTok captures a small, curly-haired, white canine enjoying the new animated movie “The Lion King.” The motion-picture loving dog is so captivated by the animals on the television that it walks right up to the screen and stands close in front of it, following the movements of the creatures.
I don't know why but I can't stop laughing 😂😂— Akki (@akkitwts) March 9, 2020
Wait for it 😆
pic.twitter.com/6rLDRVRGsS
When a hyena in the frame leaps forward, the alarmed doggo runs for its life. Looks like this canine knows all about “survival of the fittest.” Someone comfort this adorable pup!
