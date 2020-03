Golden Retriever - a breed of dogs that has many qualities useful to humans. Such pets guard and protect children, and serve as excellent companions for people with disabilities.

The character of the dog is flexible, learning ability is fast. Golden retrievers are active and sometimes independent.

Most dogs spend their time in a state of sleep for about 12-14 hours a day, and large breed dogs spend even more time dreaming.

Here you can see how cute little golden retriever puppy is having a nap.