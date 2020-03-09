Don't Play With Stranger: Mother Monkey Teaches Her Baby a Lesson

A video shared on Twitter on International Women's Day shows a funny scene when a mother monkey takes her baby away from a person who had stretched out his hand attracting the little monkey to come closer.
The way this mother looked at the stranger speaks for itself: "stay away from my child! We don't know what to expect from you."
Curious baby monkey and protective mother— Gaml. Y (@GY18164253) March 8, 2020
https/imgur.com/gallery/O74BreZ pic.twitter.com/i4722vQfHn
