Don't Play With Stranger: Mother Monkey Teaches Her Baby a Lesson

Protecting your children is an instinct shared by humans and animals. If you don't show your kid what is dangerous and what is safe, who will?

A video shared on Twitter on International Women's Day shows a funny scene when a mother monkey takes her baby away from a person who had stretched out his hand attracting the little monkey to come closer.

The way this mother looked at the stranger speaks for itself: "stay away from my child! We don't know what to expect from you."