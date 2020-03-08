Who Walks Who: A Horse, a Dog and a Rope

A friendship between a horse and a dog is not rare but you can't help but feel surprised every time you see it.

A video was uploaded to Twitter recently showing a brown horse and a small black-and-white dog walking down the street.

What makes the scene funny is the fact that the dog can be seen holding the horse's rope in its mouth, and the latter does not seem to object the situation.

The question remains - who walks who?

~✧ Don’t walk behind me ...

~✧ Don’t walk in front of me ...

~✧ Just walk beside me and be my friend ... 💞 pic.twitter.com/pqfKnT3ofC — ˗ˏˋAnimals🐾Humor😊ˊˎ˗ (@Animals_Humor) March 7, 2020

​