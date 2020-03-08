It is Mine Now! Golden Retrievers and Husky Want to Play With Precious Ball

These two golden retrievers and their husky pal are playing with a ball, but there is a problem - they are always ready to catch and hold it, but are not very happy to give it away, even though it makes it very difficult to play together. If they could talk they would have said: "don't take the ball, hooman, just throw!" Be smart, pooches, you have to figure it out, so you can proceed to play.
Reuben and Ranger say hello on #fluffybuttfriday (I’m out of town and missing my fluffy butts 😢) pic.twitter.com/63whqU3Yxv— Virginia Collison (@Skimom65) March 6, 2020
