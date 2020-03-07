Dangerous and Cute: Baby Cobra 'Stands Up', Emerging From Its Egg

The Indochinese spitting cobra – also called the Thai spitting cobra, Siamese spitting cobra or black-and-white spitting cobra – is a medium-sized snake with venom that is potentially lethal to an adult human.

A baby cobra has been captured on video when rising up just after hatching from its egg. The author of the video, Lika Ivanova, has been working with cobras for a very long time, according to her website.

The tiny cobra has amazed social media users, calling it a "cutie" and comparing it to a kitten, wondering whether the baby cobra is already venomous.