Needle and Red Light: Woman Caught Knitting While Driving

Driving can sometimes be boring, especially when it involves sitting in traffic. Earlier this week, a motorist found it so dull that she resorted to another activity to pass the time.

Footage posted by Columbus Division of Police on their Twitter page captures a woman sitting behind the wheel while knitting. In the social media post, the police say a member of their social media team noticed the woman while a stoplight at Fishinger Road and Kenny Road in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday.

KNITTING WHILE DRIVING:



This morning while pulling up to a red light at Fishinger & Kenny Rds., a member of our social media team noticed a motorist knitting while driving.



Just a reminder to be careful when you’re behind the wheel. We don’t want anyone to get injured or worse. pic.twitter.com/fLJdalcJu8 — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) March 3, 2020

Although it’s not a serious offense, authorities do warn against the risks of distracted driving.

This exuberant seamstress sure seems to love multitasking!