Needle and Red Light: Woman Caught Knitting While Driving

Footage posted by Columbus Division of Police on their Twitter page captures a woman sitting behind the wheel while knitting. In the social media post, the police say a member of their social media team noticed the woman while a stoplight at Fishinger Road and Kenny Road in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday.
KNITTING WHILE DRIVING:— Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) March 3, 2020
This morning while pulling up to a red light at Fishinger & Kenny Rds., a member of our social media team noticed a motorist knitting while driving.
Just a reminder to be careful when you’re behind the wheel. We don’t want anyone to get injured or worse. pic.twitter.com/fLJdalcJu8
Although it’s not a serious offense, authorities do warn against the risks of distracted driving.
This exuberant seamstress sure seems to love multitasking!
