Always Ready: Sweet Little Pug Barks While Dreaming

This little pug is barking for the first time ever, and it looks so adorable! The doggo vibrates with its body – like a small refrigerator or a tiny turbine. Well, it produces some barks – and, of course, a lot of cuteness. Maybe those barks sound more like snoring, but it does not matter – so now we know the pup is ready to fight in reality or in dreams.
CAN’T HANDLE THIS! 😭 Her first EVER bark!!! We’ve never heard this before but I guess someone in her sleep needed to be put to place! 😂❤️#mopsenmaj
