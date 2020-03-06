It's Not What It Looks Like! Insane Things Flamingos Do for Their Families

This video may look gruesome at first, but there is no blood here – actually, it just shows two flamingo parents that are just feeding a hatchling with their red crop milk – a special substance that is produced by their digestive tracts. So, it may be a cliché – but that’s definitely not what it looks like!
So, we know what you're thinking... and no, one #flamingo is not bludgeoning the head of another while its offspring feeds on the blood. These flamingos are trying to feed the same chick with red crop milk. Parent flamingos produce crop milk in their digestive tracts and regurgitate it to feed their young. #WildlifeWednesday 🌎 . . . . . #Science #flamingos #wednesday #animalsofinstagram #birds #birdsofinstagram #flamingosofinstagram #facts #learning #didyouknow #themoreyouknow #wow #videooftheday #environment #nature #biology #exploration
