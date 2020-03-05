Dirty Doggos: Samoyed Siblings Get Covered in Mud

Felix and Finley, two Samoyed brothers living in Tampa, Florida, came to the conclusion that sometimes getting dirty is more fun than being clean. Footage shared on TikTok captures the pair sitting outside their home deck, with dirty paw prints all around, and completely covered in mud from head to paw.
they look so pleased with themselveshttps://t.co/AyMTK0S0cHhttps://t.co/s0cDTsXttK pic.twitter.com/zySxOWekai— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) March 5, 2020
Although the smaller pup seems a bit confused as to what he had just done, almost looking a bit guilty, the other Samoyed is seen smiling from ear-to-ear with joy.
Seems that mud baths are quite exhilarating!
All comments
Show new comments (0)