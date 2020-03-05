Register
05 March 2020
    Dirty Doggos: Samoyed Siblings Get Covered in Mud

    Everybody wants to “let loose” sometimes, and it seems animals are no different. Recently, a pair of charming canines decided they did not care whatsoever about keeping their extravagant furs clean.

    Felix and Finley, two Samoyed brothers living in Tampa, Florida, came to the conclusion that sometimes getting dirty is more fun than being clean. Footage shared on TikTok captures the pair sitting outside their home deck, with dirty paw prints all around, and completely covered in mud from head to paw. 

    Although the smaller pup seems a bit confused as to what he had just done, almost looking a bit guilty, the other Samoyed is seen smiling from ear-to-ear with joy.

    Seems that mud baths are quite exhilarating! 

