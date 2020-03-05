Sushi Time: Fish-Loving Seal Hops Aboard for a Snack

While boating in Cabo, Mexico, a group of ocean lovers got the surprise “visit” of a lifetime from a local ocean dweller.

Footage shared from TikTok on Instagram by Complex shows a seal swimming swiftly after a recreational boat that is cruising around the Pacific. The enthusiastic seal is captured hopping aboard the vessel and heading straight for a fresh-caught pile of fish lying on the deck.

Rather than grabbing the swordfish that is mere inches away, the seafood-loving, enthusiastic mammal patiently waits until it is thrown a fish. After happily gobbling it up, the desirous seal waits for another.

Now that’s a fresh snack!