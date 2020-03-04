Not Just Shopping: Golden Retriever Has Its Own Reason to Visit Pet Shop

Take a look at the daily life of golden retriever Jax Teller Morrow from Boston.
He likes going to a pet shop. There is nothing surprising about it because he certainly gets some treats there, you would say.
But this is not the case with Jax. Look where he goes, passing all isles with tasty dog food by. Ah, what a touchy scene – Jax likes guinea pigs. It seems that he can stand there for ages and watch them living their own life on the other side of the glass.
WAIT FOR IT! When we go to @petsmart I skip all the isles and head straight to my favorite place! Can you guess where it is?! 🙈😍😝💙
