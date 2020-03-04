Not Just Shopping: Golden Retriever Has Its Own Reason to Visit Pet Shop

We all have our favourite places to go and so do our pets.

Take a look at the daily life of golden retriever Jax Teller Morrow from Boston.

He likes going to a pet shop. There is nothing surprising about it because he certainly gets some treats there, you would say.

But this is not the case with Jax. Look where he goes, passing all isles with tasty dog food by. Ah, what a touchy scene – Jax likes guinea pigs. It seems that he can stand there for ages and watch them living their own life on the other side of the glass.