Best Friends Furever: Cat, Puppy Birdwatch Together

Our pets oftentimes enjoy gazing out the window to see what’s going on and to watch other animals and people. Recently, a puppy and a cat decided to do just that - together, and in the sweetest way.

Last Thursday, right before noon, in North Liberty, Indiana, Bo, a five-month-old beagle puppy, wanted to play with his cat sibling, Jasper. Footage shared by ViralHog on YouTube captures Bo jumping onto a sofa to sit next to Jasper. The sweet pup proceeds to then wrap his paw around the kitty to show his affection.

In a statement given to the outlet, their owner wrote, “They were enjoying the sunny day watching the birds. I was super excited to catch this beautiful bonding moment of two animals showing love for one another. It needs to be shared with the world. I want people to remember to slow down, live and love in the moment with who you are with."

What an adorable pair!