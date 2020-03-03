What Am I Supposed to Do, Hooman? A Swimming Lesson for a Pug Puppy

If you have never seen a pug swimming, you are welcome to have a look.
This video shows a pug puppy called Pickles who lives in Toronto, Canada. The dog is walking in a bathtub half full of water.
Her owner's account is quite popular on Instagram with more than 200,000 followers. Many viewers commented on this video, for example, one of them wrote: "Drinking your way out of the bath? Genius"
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
when ur mom signs u up for swimming lessons😂🏊♀️ #househippo #throwbackthursday • • pickles merch available now bonfire.com/lil-pickles-da-pug • • • • • • • • • #swimminglessons #swimming #pug #pugs #pugpuppy #puppy #dog #dogsofinsta #dogmodel #pugstagram #pugsofig #swim #9gag #unilad #pool #tub #barkbox #influencer #pugsofinstagram #dogsofinstagram #weeklyfluff #dogs #puppiesofinstagram #puppiesofig #puglife
All comments
Show new comments (0)