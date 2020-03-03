What Am I Supposed to Do, Hooman? A Swimming Lesson for a Pug Puppy

Does your pet like to be in the water? Do you wash your dog regularly - or take a swim together if you live by the sea?

If you have never seen a pug swimming, you are welcome to have a look.

This video shows a pug puppy called Pickles who lives in Toronto, Canada. The dog is walking in a bathtub half full of water.

Her owner's account is quite popular on Instagram with more than 200,000 followers. Many viewers commented on this video, for example, one of them wrote: "Drinking your way out of the bath? Genius"