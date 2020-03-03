A Light Snack: Golden Retrievers Chomp on Invisible Treats

Remember that feeling when you were a kid and played pretend? It always felt real. This week, a quadruplet gang of golden retrievers felt as if they experienced the “real thing” after an enchanting performance by their owner.

Footage posted by Viral Hog on YouTube captures a quartet of golden retrievers in Richmond, Kentucky, sitting down patiently in front of the fridge. Their owner pretends to give each of them a treat out of the bowl, with each pup graciously “taking” a nonexistent bite one by one.

In a statement given to the outlet, their owner wrote: "Just giving the dogs some 'air treats' as they are easily fooled. Our four golden retrievers.”

Let us hope these adorable dogs will be getting some real treats as soon as possible! What a charming, furry tetrad!