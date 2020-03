Let Me Get Your Hair Done, Mommy: Golden Retriever Pulls Woman's Hair

Some experts believe that by biting or pulling their owners' hair dogs try to attract their attention and invite them to play.

A video uploaded to Instagram recently shows Niner the golden retriever pulling his owner's hair, leaving the lady's ponytail in a state of a complete mess.

"Niner, let go", the woman says but the puppy (who is just four months old) does not seem to obey.

They say such behaviour is quite common for dogs.

"My dog did this when he was a puppy. He loved to de-ponytail my hair," one viewer wrote.