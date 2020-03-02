A Rare Sight of White Hedgehog Yawning

The fact that some people keep pet hedgehogs offers us a unique opportunity to have a close look at these creatures.

A yawning white hedgehog - have you ever seen it?

There is a video on Instagram shared by a pet hedgehog owner, which shows this prickly funny animal lying on its back and sleeping soundly. At some moment the hedgehog yawns, revealing its sharp white teeth.

Zoologists say that hedgehogs have fairly small teeth that help them crunch insects. However, hedgehogs can bite too though quite seldom and only when they are in danger and have to protect themselves.