A Rare Sight of White Hedgehog Yawning

A yawning white hedgehog - have you ever seen it?
There is a video on Instagram shared by a pet hedgehog owner, which shows this prickly funny animal lying on its back and sleeping soundly. At some moment the hedgehog yawns, revealing its sharp white teeth.
Zoologists say that hedgehogs have fairly small teeth that help them crunch insects. However, hedgehogs can bite too though quite seldom and only when they are in danger and have to protect themselves.
おはようございます☀ この顔であくびって😅 もはや誰かわからない💧 可愛い乙女のはずなのにぃーーー😬 #はりねずみのよつば#よつば#はりねずみ#ハリネズミ#고슴도치#hedgehog#ハリフル#こぶたよつば
