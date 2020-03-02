Impatient Golden Retriever Waits for Food

Golden retrievers are smart hunters and reliable friends who are responsive to affection and kindness. A well-educated golden will even willingly try to help out with the housekeeping.

The only reward that golden retrievers expect for their helpfulness is simple human attention, which is much more valuable for a retriever than the most refined delicacy.

Going by the number of enthusiastic positive reviews from owners, golden retrievers are ahead of other breeds.

Have a look at this cute puppy waiting for food.