The Golden Retriever is friendly, active, agile and fun. In addition, these dogs have high intelligence and learning ability. Many breeders are confident that positive energy comes from this breed. Indeed, retrievers have practically no drawbacks at all.

Goldens are perfect for any person with an active lifestyle. They are considered one of the best breeds for families with children, as the dog can become a nanny for the baby and a life partner for a teenager.

In this video we can see a little bit lazy golden retriever trying to play with a toy.