Hungry and Angry: Shiba Inu Demands Its Food to Be Served

Who are you when you are hungry? Perhaps, an irritable person unable to work and do anything else until you get your lunch?

A video was shared online earlier this week, showing a Shiba Inu dog barking at its owner and then throwing its bowl as if saying: "hey, human, how dare you being late with my dinner?"

Hopefully, the doggy was not left hungry for long, otherwise it's hard to predict what this hunting dog could have done - both to the flat and to its owner.