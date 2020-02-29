Hungry and Angry: Shiba Inu Demands Its Food to Be Served

A video was shared online earlier this week, showing a Shiba Inu dog barking at its owner and then throwing its bowl as if saying: "hey, human, how dare you being late with my dinner?"
Hopefully, the doggy was not left hungry for long, otherwise it's hard to predict what this hunting dog could have done - both to the flat and to its owner.
dinner is 3 minutes late. here's my bowl karen, incase you forgot— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) February 25, 2020
(marutheshiba IG) pic.twitter.com/Wrjm7vigyM
