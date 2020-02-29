Take That, Fluffy: Amused Golden Retriever Plays With Its Mini-Copy

A golden retriever puppy has been caught on camera playing with a toy version of itself. The pooch is seen hitting the toy with its paws and tackling it. The doggie seems confused by the toy dog's inability to respond. 'Why won't you play with me?' the puppy's adorable expression seems to say.
Watch funniest golden retriever puppies and try not to laugh.#fidoscollars #dogcollar #dogaccessories #lovepuppies #lovepuppies #doglover #instagood #mydog #fortheloveofpets #pawz pic.twitter.com/ft0YONAvFX— Fido's Collars (@FidosCollars) February 25, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)