Whoopsie! Rushing Ambulance Forgets to Close Its Doors

Video posted by Viral Hog on YouTube shows a driver’s dashcam footage at an intersection in the city of Wroclaw, Dolnośląskie, Poland. While stopped at the intersection lights, the car’s dashcam records an ambulance passing through. All of a sudden, the vehicle’s back doors open and a gurney pops out, directly onto the street. The pillow lying on top swiftly flies into the air. Fortunately, nobody was lying on the stretcher at that time.
In a statement given to the outlet, the motorist wrote, "So I was driving in Wroclaw and then I heard an ambulance approaching from the back. I pulled over to the left and then as they were passing over my car I saw open back doors through which the bed slide out. I do use my dashcam to record all my driving just in case of an accident”.
Now that’s a close call!
