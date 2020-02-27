Fun Knows No Age: Senior Couple Enjoy Shenanigans in the Rain

An amusing video was shared on social media in which an older couple is seen fooling around in the rain at night. Two senior citizens took an ironing board outside and placed it into a stream of rainwater, after which they stood on it and started emulating riding the waves on a surfboard - to the amusement of the drivers of passing cars and apparently to their own amusement as well. The couple is heard laughing heartily which makes it clear that they are having the time of their lives.
If you see the importance of knowing how to choose who to grow old with😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/QJqVaXI0iI— 💜 Shimaa 💜 (@shimaaabdul) February 25, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)