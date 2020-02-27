Best Friends Forever: Two Donkeys Melt Twitter Users' Hearts With Their Cute Gimmicks

Two cute donkeys named Flapjack and Horacio know that the secret to a close friendship is sharing and caring, as can be seen in a video posted by the Donkey Sanctuary, a UK-based international animal welfare organisation.
The two foals are seen during an amusing game - exchanging and sharing colourful hoops and other objects, such as a boot, for instance, lying on the ground. The two are not fighting over their toys, but rather trying to have fun together.
Everyone needs a friendship like Flapjack and Horacio's... 💕 pic.twitter.com/FP9w4maKq0— The Donkey Sanctuary (@DonkeySanctuary) February 26, 2020
"I’m in the wrong life. I want to be where they are, they’re gorgeous!!!!!", wrote one user in the comments section under the video.
"I just love those two! They are just adorable. Honestly, I never knew they were so playful! It is exciting to watch them. Thank you for sharing!", another commenter said.
