Dinner Time! Daredevil Woman Hand Feeds Giant Alligator

This giant alligator wants to eat – and to its luck, there are people brave enough to hand feed the reptile, giving it a tasty piece of meat. For some, this is a wild beast, but for others – a sweet baby, which needs love and care and nutrition!
Some people love all animals – and it does not matter whether they are cute and fluffy, or not. In fact, some really like a scaly, dangerous, and sharp-toothed beast - because they see the beauty within.
Want to sit in silence reading a book or a newspaper? You can definitely forget about it if you have a small child or a dog - they need your attention equally, every minute.
We all feel tense sometimes. While everybody has their own ways of relaxing, many of us turn to therapeutic, relaxing massages to get out those pesky stress knots. This week, one such person turned to his animal best friend for some assistance.
Some of us are lucky enough to be gifted with musical talent. Many others enjoy listening to the beautiful sounds played by these artists. Apparently, some animals enjoy listening to them as well, as a certain feline recently demonstrated.
Unusual animal friendships are not as rare as one might think, yet each time we see something of the kind we can't help but be surprised.
