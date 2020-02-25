Stop It and Look at Me! Golden Retriever Not Happy About Its Owner Reading a Paper

Want to sit in silence reading a book or a newspaper? You can definitely forget about it if you have a small child or a dog - they need your attention equally, every minute.

A video on Instagram shows a lady reading a newspaper while her golden retriever, sitting by her side, is unable to wait patiently, trying to attract the owner's attention.

The dog begins shredding the newspaper to demonstrate to the woman that it can no longer tolerate the indifference.

The lady should be given credit for her patience.