Always By Your Side: Monkey and Kitten Are Best Friends

Unusual animal friendships are not as rare as one might think, yet each time we see something of the kind we can't help but be surprised.

A video uploaded recently to an Instagram account dedicated to cats shows a red-haired kitten, which is probably just a few months old, accompanied by a little grey monkey as the two explore a beautiful place which resembles a garden.

When the kitten stops for a while, the monkey leans toward its friend and embraces the cat.