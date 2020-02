Wombats are muscular quadrupedal marsupials that are native to Australia. They are short-legged, about one metre long with small, stubby tails. An adult wombat weighs between 20kg and 35kg.

A video was uploaded to an Instagram account dedicated to work of an Australian wildlife care group, showing a wombat joey moving its rump as it is being scratched.

The wombat's carer wrote that Mitchell the wombat loves his backside being scratched. "And I love those little legs," the lady added.