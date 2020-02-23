When Your Friend Is So Annoying: Monkeys and a Wheel

Have you ever had an urge to interfere with what your friend is doing?

Animals are no exception here.

Recently, a video has emerged online showing two monkeys in a zoo. While one monkey was busy riding in a wheel (at its own pace) and apparently enjoying the process, the other one looked unsatisfied even after scratching its head with a leg and rushed to accelerate the wheel.

Why? Well, maybe because his friend was riding too slowly...what do you think?