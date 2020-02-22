Snuggly Golden Retriever Pup Cozies Up With ‘Dad’

Everybody craves love and affection, and animals are no different. This week, a loving canine demonstrated exactly that as he curled up with his owner.

Ziggy, a 50-pound golden retriever from San Francisco, California, has heterochromatic eyes - one blue and one brown - but he recently had to give them some rest. Footage shared on Instagram captures the sweet pup sleeping peacefully with his owner in bed as his “dad” cuddles him.

With such a snuggly pup, who would want to leave the house?