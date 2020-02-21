You Missed a Spot! German Shepherd Puppy ‘Helps’ to Wash Window

Luna, a sweet German Shepherd residing in West Sacramento, California, after having moved from Oklahoma, loves helping out her human “dad.” Footage posted to the adorable, big-eared pup’s Instagram page on Thursday captures the cute canine trying to assist her owner as he washes the outside part of a glass door - from the opposite side.
View this post on Instagram
Although Luna’s “help” arguably caused some additional mess, one cannot help but be delighted by this lovable pup. Who could get mad at that precious face?!
All comments
Show new comments (0)