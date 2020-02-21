You Missed a Spot! German Shepherd Puppy ‘Helps’ to Wash Window

Children are oftentimes enthusiastic about “helping” out their parents with tasks in an attempt to imitate them and bond. Apparently, little ones of the canine variety sometimes enjoy doing so as well.

Luna, a sweet German Shepherd residing in West Sacramento, California, after having moved from Oklahoma, loves helping out her human “dad.” Footage posted to the adorable, big-eared pup’s Instagram page on Thursday captures the cute canine trying to assist her owner as he washes the outside part of a glass door - from the opposite side.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luna (@luna_vonjakoba) on Feb 19, 2020 at 7:04pm PST

Although Luna’s “help” arguably caused some additional mess, one cannot help but be delighted by this lovable pup. Who could get mad at that precious face?!