Short Doggo Problems: Amusing Corgi Struggles to Get Into Pool

A Welsh Corgi has been caught on camera in a rather awkward moment - the doggy was trying to take a dip, but there was a little obstacle (or rather four little obstacles) in the way. The doggo's legs proved to be too short to overcome the ridge surrounding the pool and get into the water. However, with a little effort and driven by a passion for swimming, the Corgi managed to get inside the pool and victoriously swam away, working its tiny, yet efficient paws.
Short people problems... 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ugu6rFqS85— Woof Woof® (@WoofWoof_TV) February 20, 2020
