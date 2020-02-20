No Thank You! Spooked Golden Retriever Runs From Dinosaur Statue

Have you ever come across something totally alien, and weren’t sure what to do? Well, an adorable golden retriever experienced just that earlier this week.

Completely caught off guard, Harvey, a one-year-old American Kennel Club golden retriever from Grapevine, Texas, immediately froze when he stumbled upon a Tyrannosaurus rex statue while on an afternoon stroll over the weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harvey | Golden Retriever🐾 (@harveysgoldengrams) on Feb 16, 2020 at 7:52am PST

Footage of the unfortunate Sunday incident shows the confused canine walking up to the statue of the prehistoric beast and instantly stopping in his tracks. It’s only after some apparent time to reflect on the statue that the surprised canine opts to run off.

According to the law of natural selection, this was a safe bet, indeed. What a good boy!