Dancing the Day Away: Golden Retrievers Frolic at the Park

Golden retriever friends Kevin, Finley, and Max recently got to jive to some tunes at Sparkman Wharf park in Tampa, Florida, with the help of their “moms.”
Footage posted to Kevin’s Instagram page on Tuesday captures the three owners holding up their full-grown pups at the park to a live band playing reggae music and dancing on the lawn.
In the post, Kevin the golden retriever “writes” that this occurrence is a result of “when the dog moms drink too many.” Judging by the adorable canines’ smiling faces, they did not mind one bit.
To that, we say “cheers!”
