Dancing the Day Away: Golden Retrievers Frolic at the Park

People often enjoy spending time outdoors, especially when the weather is pristinely comfortable and pleasant. And who wouldn’t, especially in sunny Florida? This week, a trio of golden retriever pals also got to soak up the sun, even getting to dance.

Golden retriever friends Kevin, Finley, and Max recently got to jive to some tunes at Sparkman Wharf park in Tampa, Florida, with the help of their “moms.”

Footage posted to Kevin’s Instagram page on Tuesday captures the three owners holding up their full-grown pups at the park to a live band playing reggae music and dancing on the lawn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Golden Named Kevin (@agoldennamedkevin) on Feb 18, 2020 at 7:49am PST

In the post, Kevin the golden retriever “writes” that this occurrence is a result of “when the dog moms drink too many.” Judging by the adorable canines’ smiling faces, they did not mind one bit.

To that, we say “cheers!”