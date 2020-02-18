Life’s Better in Pairs: Golden Retriever Duo Runs to Couple

Kona, an adorable golden retriever therapy dog who resides with two of his fellow retrievers in Orlando, Florida, sure seems to love giving his human “parents” hugs.
View this post on Instagram
Footage posted to Instagram captures two of the fluffy mates being called forward by their “mom and dad” by them patting their chests with their hands. Instantly, the charming canines leap forward onto the chests of their owners.
The pups seem elated as they are being held in their owners’ arms, smiling and wagging their tails. What a perfect pair!
