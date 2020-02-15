Angry Alligator Grabs Tourist's Telephone

They prefer lakes, ponds or swamps, and can also live in slowly flowing lowland rivers.
In this video you can see how a tourist tried to make a video with alligators by lowering their phone on a string, but something eventually goes wrong.
An alligator is a reptile that lives in lakes, swamps and rivers. These reptiles, awesome in their appearance and reminiscent of dinosaurs, are predators, capable of rapid movement both in water and on land, and have very powerful jaws and a tail.
Is your child too grown-up for lying in a stroller? If so (and you have not had enough of your kilometres-long walks with a baby) get a puppy and put it in a stroller to have a new dose of cuteness (and probably your child will be happy to accompany you on such a walk).
Rabbits have become very popular as pets. These pretty and very attractive animals have a wayward character. Today there are more than 80 breeds of decorative rabbits. Each of them has distinctive features and individual character traits.
Love is an inexplicable feeling that can occur at any moment, unexpectedly. These charming animals from different worlds show us that sincere love and friendship can also arise between completely different creatures!
The moment when you find yourself alone surrounded by little children can be really stressful...
