Burp Me! Adorable Doggo Has Unique Dining Ritual

Everyone has their own rituals and preferred routines when eating a meal. Apparently, this also extends to some creatures of the canine variety as well, as a pup demonstrated earlier this week.

Footage posted on Twitter captures a sweet pit bull doggo sitting patiently on the couch next to her owner while receiving gentle pats on her back in order to burp.

Whenever our dog finishes eating, she whines until my wife or me burps her. This happens every day pic.twitter.com/wPHUTAijKN — Jamison Webb (@jamisonwebb) February 12, 2020

Apparently, whenever this cute pooch finishes eating, she “whines until my wife or me burps her. This happens every day,” her owner wrote in the post.

What a pampered pooch!