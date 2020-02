The moment when you find yourself alone surrounded by little children can be really stressful...

A video recently uploaded to Instagram shows Winston the golden retriever surrounded by seven puppies who desperately want to play with him.

Winston, who turns out to be an uncle to these little ones, looks really embarrassed as he reacts to the puppies that almost do not let their relative step aside.

"Poor Winston," one viewer wrote, while another asked: "Is Uncle Winston babysitting?"