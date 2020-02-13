Enemy Incoming! Retreat! Golden Retriever Pup in Terror of Impending Wave

It's a well-known fact that dogs, in contrast with cats, are natural swimmers, not missing an opportunity to enjoy a dunk if the opportunity occurs.

This little golden retriever, however, is one of a kind. The pup approaches the water full of confidence and commitment, but suddenly loses courage and retreats from the incoming wave.

One can wonder whether the little pup has an inborn fear of water or *gasp* has secretly joined the ranks of cats, who are extremely cautious around bodies of water.