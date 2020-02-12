Nope, Not for Me! Adorable Golden Retriever Puppy Runs Away From Shore

The world is interesting yet scary, and we all want to explore it. At certain times, however, it is better to be safe rather than sorry during one’s adventures. Recently, an adorable, blonde golden retriever pup did just that when he said “no thanks” to something he had never seen before.

Bruno, a 13-week-old golden retriever in Malibu, California, was exploring the coast earlier this week near his home. Footage posted to his Instagram page captures the sweet puppy curiously walking up to the ocean shore. Although seemingly interested at first, Bruno quickly changes his mind once a wave of water washes toward him.

Perhaps one day he will end up being a water-lover after, but it’s going to take some time!