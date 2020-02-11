Big Snack for Big Animal: Elephants Eat During City Trip

These elephants are a bit hungry – but don’t worry about them! They have a lot of food, conveniently placed in nearby trucks so that they can help themselves whenever and without much of a hassle!
Sometimes you got to move fast, travelling for hours and days, and in order to save some time, it seems better to grab a snack at a drive-through restaurant. Unfortunately, it’s not a convenient way to get food for animals – especially big ones. But, apparently, there is a solution!
Animals surely like summer, but sometimes it is just too hot for them, so they need a little bath – or even better a pool, full of fresh water. And it doesn't matter if it is a cat, a dog, or even an adorable pig!
Doggos like to run and play all day long, but even more than that they like to get some belly rubs. There is no pooch in the world that can resist that awesome thing, and canines are always happy to demand even more belly rubs after that.
Remember that feeling as a kid when you thought something was going to be great, but it really wasn’t? Many of us hated visiting the doctor as young children, especially when finding out we were tricked into it, and it seems canines are not so different.
With hailing winds, falling trees, widespread power outages and catastrophic flooding recently causing a slew cancelations, Storm Ciara, which bombarded the United Kingdom on Sunday, has been dubbed the “storm of the century” for the UK.
