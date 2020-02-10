Betrayal! Adorable Pup Gets Tricked at the Vet

Chopp, a Western Corgi pup from South Korea, was recently brought into the vet by his owner for vaccinations. Footage shared on Instagram captures the unsuspecting doggo being petted by multiple people to distract him while he is simultaneously injected with a shot.
벌써 돌아온 예방접종😭 걱정 많이 했는데 의외로 잘 맞는다?! 싶더니 약 퍼질때 아픈지 낑낑..ㅠㅠ맴찢.. 긴장한 춉이 달래느라 간식 가득 주신 원장님 감사합니당😆
Despite being offered a treat to make up for the trickery, sweet Chopp wants nothing to do with it. Betrayal is hard, but sometimes your “parents” know best!
