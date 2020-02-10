Betrayal! Adorable Pup Gets Tricked at the Vet

Remember that feeling as a kid when you thought something was going to be great, but it really wasn’t? Many of us hated visiting the doctor as young children, especially when finding out we were tricked into it, and it seems canines are not so different.

Chopp, a Western Corgi pup from South Korea, was recently brought into the vet by his owner for vaccinations. Footage shared on Instagram captures the unsuspecting doggo being petted by multiple people to distract him while he is simultaneously injected with a shot.

Despite being offered a treat to make up for the trickery, sweet Chopp wants nothing to do with it. Betrayal is hard, but sometimes your “parents” know best!