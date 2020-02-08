Best Friends: Baby and Golden Retriever

A Golden Retriever is a dog that cannot live without a human. Goldens, if they are purebred, do not have a gene of aggression and cannot protect themselves in the world of wild dogs.

Adult retrievers get along well with other domestic animals, do not show aggression towards other dogs, and even cats, can remain alone with them and play happily.

With good care and proper upbringing, such a dog will delight your family for many years.

Here you can see how a little baby loves his golden retriever friend.