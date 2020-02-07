Canceled Flight: Sugar Glider Rides Kitten

Earlier this week, one of these cute possums opted to catch a ride on a different species during the daytime rather than “fly” on its own at night.
Successfully taming a wild kitten pic.twitter.com/kBMB6DA7PQ— Animal Forum (@animal_forum) February 3, 2020
Footage shared on Twitter captures the little, gray sugar glider “taming” a sweet, white kitten. After some brief resistance, the fluffy feline accepts its fate and proceeds on its stroll as the sugar glider rides atop it.
What a resourceful marsupial!
