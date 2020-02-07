Cute and Lazy Golden Retriever Puppy

Our website uses cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. Through cookies, certain personal data is collected and may be stored temporarily. You can change your cookie settings through your browser. More info: Privacy Policy
Most dogs love walking. It is enough to say the coveted word “walk”, and the dog is already running to the door, joyfully wagging its tail and casting impatient glances at the leash.
On the street, such dogs are happy to follow their owner, they like to explore new territories, play with the owner and willingly communicate with other dogs. But it is a completely different situation when the dog does not want to go for a walk .
This golden retriever puppy seems too lazy to walk and feels fine just lying down as its owner pulls the leash.
Dogs are some of the most tenderhearted creatures on Earth, and just like children, they also love to play with their families. A charming tri-legged canine was recently captured doing just that in the most adorable way.
The lemur is one of the most mysterious animals. Everyone can imagine a cute animal with big eyes, familiar from the cartoon "Madagascar", but not everyone knows that there are 101 species which differ greatly from each other in their way of life, color, size, and eating habits.
When puppies look around and notice a funny ponytail, as if living its own life. Not yet realizing that the tail is part of himself, the puppy tries to catch up and get acquainted with an interesting subject.
