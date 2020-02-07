Cute and Lazy Golden Retriever Puppy

Most dogs love walking. It is enough to say the coveted word “walk”, and the dog is already running to the door, joyfully wagging its tail and casting impatient glances at the leash.

On the street, such dogs are happy to follow their owner, they like to explore new territories, play with the owner and willingly communicate with other dogs. But it is a completely different situation when the dog does not want to go for a walk .

This golden retriever puppy seems too lazy to walk and feels fine just lying down as its owner pulls the leash.