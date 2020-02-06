Tri-Paw Golden Retriever Plays Hide-and-Seek

Dogs are some of the most tenderhearted creatures on Earth, and just like children, they also love to play with their families. A charming tri-legged canine was recently captured doing just that in the most adorable way.

Brewski, who was born with only three paws, does not let that stop him from living life to the fullest. Footage shared on Instagram by his owner captures the two playing a game of hide-and-go-seek inside their New Jersey home.

As his owner hides and calls out his name, Brewski is befuddled when she is nowhere to be found once he arrives in the room. After repeatedly looking for her, the adorable pup finally spots his owner’s hiding place and is overjoyed.

Brewski is just “hopping through life three legs at a time,” reads the pup’s Instagram bio. Such a capable canine - someone get this good boy a treat!