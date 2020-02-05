Forget the Sticks, I’ll Take the Tree! Golden Retriever Hauls in Titanic Timber

Many dogs enjoy finding sticks to play with, oftentimes bringing them home to play with later. A golden retriever residing in Vancouver, Canada, is definitely not shy about ‘shooting for the moon’ when on the search for sticks.

Video shared on Instagram captures Starsky, the overachieving pup, attempting to bring a massive piece of a tree out of the water with him while swimming. The adorable canine is captured paddling up with the colossal chunk and proceeding to push it out onto the shore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by $tarsky🐾 (@starskythegoldie) on Feb 1, 2020 at 1:46pm PST

One can only wonder if Starsky was allowed to take his newfound treasure home - perhaps as a decorative floor piece?

What a motivating pup!