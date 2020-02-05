Bark to School! Charming Puppy With Backpack Ready to Hit the Books

An adorable French bulldog puppy named Hank is not only cute, but also a diligent pupil always ready for school.
In an amusing video on Twitter, the pupper is seen wearing a funny tiny orange backpack. Hopefully, Hank's owners did not forget to put his lunchbox in it, because yummies are just as important as studies for a growing doggo.
this is hank, most definitely the cutest student i've ever seen— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) February 4, 2020
(its. hanks. world IG) pic.twitter.com/3g8J3riqDE
