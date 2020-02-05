'You Came to the Wrong Neighbourhood!': Squirrel Employs Intimidating Tactics to Drive Away Serpent

A dramatic showdown has been caught on camera in which a squirrel is seen protecting its abode from a serpent intruder. The rodent is aggressively moving its tail to confuse the reptile and begins throwing dirt into its eyes to chase it away. The snake, who most probably did not expect the squirrel to be that ferocious, concedes in disgrace, crawling away from the feisty critter.
Rock squirrels will quickly defend their home against intruders, especially the Grand Canyon Pink Rattlesnake. You can see it moving its tail back and forth, pushing dirt into the snake's face and sending a clear message: "Don't mess with me!" (Video/Erin Gelfat) #NationalSerpentDay pic.twitter.com/CZZg3wdTIQ— Grand Canyon NPS (@GrandCanyonNPS) February 1, 2020
