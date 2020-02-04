'Short People Problems': Golden Retriever Tries to Get Out of Car

A golden retriever has been captured on video while trying to get out of a car. The hilarious dog exits the vehicle backwards, stretching out his back paw to feel the ground outside. Apparently the golden retriever is timid and afraid of heights, as it is not confident enough to step out of the car.
The funny video was shot in China's Shaoxing city in Zhejiang province.
We all have that SHORT friend😂— Dogs Adorable (@DogsAdorble) January 29, 2020
Awesome dogs 📸🐩 https://t.co/jRbqTyqeFn pic.twitter.com/NyjeA66rfk
