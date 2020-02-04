'Short People Problems': Golden Retriever Tries to Get Out of Car

Golden retrievers are known to be loyal, playful, and smart dogs with a well-mannered temperament that makes them great family pets.

A golden retriever has been captured on video while trying to get out of a car. The hilarious dog exits the vehicle backwards, stretching out his back paw to feel the ground outside. Apparently the golden retriever is timid and afraid of heights, as it is not confident enough to step out of the car.

The funny video was shot in China's Shaoxing city in Zhejiang province.